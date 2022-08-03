Attorney General Patrick Morrisey Joins National Task Force On Robocalls

West Virginia is joining the national fight against robocalls.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced Wednesday the state has joined a bipartisan task force with one goal: reduce illegal robocalls.

The Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force brings together 50 attorneys general to investigate and take legal action against the telecommunications companies responsible for letting a majority of foreign robocalls into the United States.

In a press release, Morrisey said, “One of the most frequent complaints our office has received has concerned robocalls and the scams they often produce.”

The attorney general’s office estimates $29.8 billion was stolen through scam robocalls in 2021.

Morrisey offers the following tips to avoid scams and unwanted calls: