Attorney General Patrick Morrisey Joins National Task Force On Robocalls
West Virginia is joining the national fight against robocalls.
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced Wednesday the state has joined a bipartisan task force with one goal: reduce illegal robocalls.
The Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force brings together 50 attorneys general to investigate and take legal action against the telecommunications companies responsible for letting a majority of foreign robocalls into the United States.
In a press release, Morrisey said, “One of the most frequent complaints our office has received has concerned robocalls and the scams they often produce.”
The attorney general’s office estimates $29.8 billion was stolen through scam robocalls in 2021.
Morrisey offers the following tips to avoid scams and unwanted calls:
- Be wary of callers who specifically ask you to pay by gift card, wire transfer, or cryptocurrency. For example, the Internal Revenue Service does not accept iTunes gift cards.
- Look out for prerecorded calls from imposters posing as government agencies. Typically, the Social Security Administration does not make any phone calls to individuals.
- If you suspect fraudulent activity, immediately hang up and do not provide any personal information.
- Contact the office’s Consumer Protection Division at 800-368-8808 or file a complaint at www.ago.wv.gov.