State Of Emergency Declared For 6 Counties Under Flood Watch, W.Va. National Guard Deployed To Eastern Kentucky

After a week filled with floods and severe thunderstorms, Gov. Jim Justice today declared a State of Emergency for Fayette, Greenbrier, Logan, McDowell, Mingo and Wyoming counties.

As part of the declaration, the West Virginia Emergency Management Division is mobilizing resources and personnel for emergency services.

The West Virginia Division of Highways reports that the flooding has mostly downed trees, damaged gravel roads, and caused embankment failures along the state’s roadways.

West Virginia Division of Highways Tree blocking road

Although rain showers have dissipated, the National Weather Service anticipates 1.5 to 2 inches of rain Friday, with storms capable of producing more heavy rain. Tuesday’s Flood Watch will remain in effect through Friday evening.

Showers and isolated storms are moving toward the northern counties of West Virginia. Dry weather is expected Saturday, but on Sunday another cold front will bring showers and storms into next week.

Neighboring counties in Eastern Kentucky have suffered catastrophic flood damage where in Perry County alone, more than 30,000 residents are without power. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says at least three people have died.

Gov. Justice also announced the deployment of members of the West Virginia National Guard to support the Kentucky National Guard. Two UH-72 Lakota aircraft and UH-60M Blackhawks, along with 14 soldiers will assist in the efforts.

The State of Emergency will remain in effect for 30 days.