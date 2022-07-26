© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Government

State Agency Mainframe Repairs Expected By Friday

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Caroline MacGregor
Published July 26, 2022 at 6:35 PM EDT
DMV_Charleston.jpg
www.transportation.wv.gov/dmv
/
Last week’s equipment failure at the West Virginia Office of Technology has impacted online services for customers at multiple state agencies.

A system-wide disruption to online services at state agencies, including the Department of Health and Human Resources and Division of Motor Vehicles could be resolved soon.

Last week’s equipment failure at the West Virginia Office of Technology has impacted online services for customers at multiple state agencies.

The state is working closely with the state’s third-party vendor, Park Place Technologies, with input from IBM and Ensono, to fix the problem quickly.

In an update to Gov. Jim Justice, during his regular briefing Tuesday, Chief Information Officer at the West Virginia Office of Technology Joshua Spence said repairs to a hardware component of the main frame have been completed and work on the software repair phase has begun.

“We are working on the software piece and still tracking the existing title of the current timeline by this Thursday,” he said.

The office of technology continues to work alongside affected state agencies and DMV driver licenses side-services are expected to resume imminently.

The West Virginia DMV recommends customers visit their website, for regular updates before visiting one of their regional offices.

Caroline MacGregor
