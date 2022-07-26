Rape And Incest Exemption Fuels Abortion Bill Debate

There are few exceptions in the West Virginia abortion bill (House Bill 302) that continues to move toward passage during a special legislative session. On Tuesday the argument continued over making an exception to rape and incest victims who become pregnant.

Debate among House of Delegates Judiciary Committee members was not pro-life versus pro-choice. Democrats said they now have to pick their battles rather than wage war against a Republican supermajority.

Del. Lisa Zukoff, D-Marshall, said the majority of her constituents support including rape and incest as abortion ban exceptions.

“We're here to do the will of the people, not voice our own personal beliefs,” Zukoff said. “I just cannot fathom making women who have been forcibly raped and through incest, especially children who have no control at all, had non-consensual sex resulting in pregnancy, and then we're going to force those births?”

Del. Jonathan Pinson, R-Mason, said he did vote with his constituents and his conscience.

“Ultimately I believe life has value and the circumstances surrounding conception do not belittle the value of life so that's why I voted no,” Pinson said.

House Minority Leader Doug Skaff, D-Kanawha, gave the most impassioned plea to exempt rape and incest victims.

“Think about your 12, 13 or 14 year old daughter or cousin or niece who was raped,” Skaff said. “The next thing you know, they could be forced to have a baby? Or what if a trusted family member forced themselves upon that young child. And now they're going to be forced to live with that horrific memory their whole life.”

Del. Pat McGeehan, R-Hancock, said he had to consider the rights of what he sees as a life still unborn.

“I think an innocent child is still alive, regardless of how they came into this world,” McGeehan said. “I just don't think the correct way to deal with that is to participate in an additional evil.”

The committee amendment to exclude rape and incest from the abortion ban failed 16 to 7.

A public hearing on the abortion law takes place at 9 a.m. Wednesday in House Chambers.

The House wil reconvene at noon Wednesday to have a third and final reading on the abortion bill.

