Huntington VA Opens Third Virtual Access Site

The Huntington VA Regional Office, alongside the state’s Department of Veterans Assistance, recently launched a virtual access site in Ronceverte. It’s the third center of its kind to be opened in West Virginia.

These sites help veterans with limited internet connectivity meet virtually with VA staff. Veterans can ask questions about services like counseling, employment readiness programs, and other benefits the office provides.

Two sites are already open in Charleston and Logan County. Another site in Wheeling is set to open its doors by the end of the month. The VA plans to have 15 sites open statewide by the end of the year.

Other offices planned to be opened in the future include those in:



Morgantown

Clarksburg

Elkins

Moorefield

Martinsburg

Parkersburg

Spencer

Summersville

Beckley

Princeton

Huntington



The Ronceverte office is located at 30 Red Oaks Shopping Center, the Logan office is located at 120 Nick Savas Drive, and the South Charleston office is located at 300 Technology Drive. Each can be visited between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Veterans and claimants can also schedule an appointment to speak with a VA representative by calling 304-399-9205 or by visiting the VA’s online scheduler.