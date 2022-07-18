© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government

W.Va. High School Students Creating Furniture For New Court

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Associated Press
Published July 18, 2022 at 12:04 PM EDT
court house interior
Aerogondo
/
Adobe Stock

Three shop students and their teacher from a West Virginia high school are working this summer to build furniture for the new Intermediate Court of Appeals courtrooms.

Herbert Hoover High School in Clendenin won the bid to produce benches, podiums and tabletops for the main courtroom in Charleston and five satellite courtrooms.

The satellite courtrooms in Grant, Lewis, Morgan, Raleigh and Wetzel counties will allow parties to virtually argue cases.

The court was created last year to hear appeals of civil judgments from circuit courts.

The main bench is being made of walnut and will seat up to five judges, while the satellite benches are made of cherry and can be linked to the main courtroom, the Supreme Court said in a news release.

Some members of the Supreme Court and Intermediate Court of Appeals visited the shop this month to discuss details.

The students — Kole Johnson, Josh Stuart and Lane Ramsey — are working on the project during the summer and being paid $15 an hour, the release said.

“You guys wanted them to do the work and they are,” Hoover shop teacher Tim Meyer told the court officials. "They could set up a cabinet shop and make a living at this.”

Tags

Government Herbert Hoover High SchoolClendeninIntermediate Court of AppealsWest Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals
Associated Press
The Associated Press is an American not-for-profit news agency. Founded in 1846, it operates as a cooperative, unincorporated association.
See stories by Associated Press
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content