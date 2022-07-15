© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government

Cabell County Appeals Opioid Ruling

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By David Adkins
Published July 15, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT
C County Commission.png
Cabell County Commission
/
Cabell County Commission Meeting July 14th, 2022

The Cabell County Commission voted unanimously to appeal a federal judge's ruling in favor of drug distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, and McKesson.

Judge David Faber ruled that the state's public nuisance law did not apply to the three distributors for distributing 81 million addictive pills over the span of eight years.

Huntington Mayor Steve Williams spoke before the commission, indicating that the city is backing the appeal.

"Our constituents need to know we're not giving up," he said. “I'm proud to be able to stand by the Cabell County Commission with the City of Huntington, for us to aggressively continue forward on abating this scourge from our community.”

Initially, Huntington and Cabell County asked for more than $2.5 billion to fund opioid response programs.

Tags

Government Opioid CrisisOpioid EpidemicOpioidsCabell CountyCity of HuntingtonMcKessonCardinal HealthAmerisourceBergen
David Adkins
Part-time Huntington Reporter, dadkins@wvpublic.org
See stories by David Adkins
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content