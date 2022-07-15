Cabell County Appeals Opioid Ruling

The Cabell County Commission voted unanimously to appeal a federal judge's ruling in favor of drug distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, and McKesson.

Judge David Faber ruled that the state's public nuisance law did not apply to the three distributors for distributing 81 million addictive pills over the span of eight years.

Huntington Mayor Steve Williams spoke before the commission, indicating that the city is backing the appeal.

"Our constituents need to know we're not giving up," he said. “I'm proud to be able to stand by the Cabell County Commission with the City of Huntington, for us to aggressively continue forward on abating this scourge from our community.”

Initially, Huntington and Cabell County asked for more than $2.5 billion to fund opioid response programs.