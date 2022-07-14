© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Government

McDowell County Under State Of Emergency 

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Jessica Lilly
Published July 14, 2022 at 3:21 PM EDT
McDowell_Flood2.jpeg
WVDOH
/
Gov. Jim Justice announced a State of Emergency for McDowell County on Thursday after heavy rain fell on Monday.

McDowell County is now under a State of Emergency. Gov.  Jim Justice announced the order Thursday after excessive rainfall caused heavy destruction earlier this week.

Residents are also dealing with power and water outages. Some residents have been without tap water for days

Water and cleaning supplies were made available at War and Berwind Volunteer Fire Departments. Calvary Baptist Church in War offered showers. 

The West Virginia Emergency Management Division along with other state and volunteer groups were on hand to help with the clean up. 

Across the state border in Buchanan County, Virginia, more than 100 homes were damaged while rescue workers reunited loved ones, separated by the storm. 

Jessica Lilly
Jessica Lilly
