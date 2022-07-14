McDowell County Under State Of Emergency 

McDowell County is now under a State of Emergency. Gov. Jim Justice announced the order Thursday after excessive rainfall caused heavy destruction earlier this week.

Residents are also dealing with power and water outages. Some residents have been without tap water for days.

Water and cleaning supplies were made available at War and Berwind Volunteer Fire Departments. Calvary Baptist Church in War offered showers.

The West Virginia Emergency Management Division along with other state and volunteer groups were on hand to help with the clean up.

Across the state border in Buchanan County, Virginia, more than 100 homes were damaged while rescue workers reunited loved ones, separated by the storm.