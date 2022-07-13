© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government

Funding For Summer Food Program Approved

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Chris Schulz
Published July 13, 2022 at 1:49 PM EDT
apple
Yamtono Sardi/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tens of millions of dollars in federal funds have been approved to help feed West Virginia students over the summer.

The West Virginia Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) program has received close to $100 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Food and Nutrition Service (FNS).

The money will provide a payment of close to $400 per child to access healthy food and meals through the summer months. Those who receive free or reduced-price meals, along with younger children in households participating in SNAP and attending certain child care institutions, qualify for the payment.

In their announcement, the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) advised that students who have experienced a change in status should contact their school before July 31 to complete a free/reduced-price meal application.

At the end of 2021, the WVDE found that nearly 78 percent of students enrolled in public schools qualified as “needy.”

The funds were made available in part by the American Rescue Plan, and are up from a 2021 approval of more than $97 million.

The WVDE said households can expect to receive the one-time benefit in August. An exact date will be announced at a later time.

Visit wvpebt.org for general updates and information.

Tags

Government Food SecurityFundingSummer Feeding ProgramWest Virginia Department of Education
Chris Schulz
North Central/Morgantown Reporter, cschulz@wvpublic.org, 304-284-1497, @SchulzReports
See stories by Chris Schulz
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content