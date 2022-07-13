Funding For Summer Food Program Approved

Tens of millions of dollars in federal funds have been approved to help feed West Virginia students over the summer.

The West Virginia Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) program has received close to $100 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Food and Nutrition Service (FNS).

The money will provide a payment of close to $400 per child to access healthy food and meals through the summer months. Those who receive free or reduced-price meals, along with younger children in households participating in SNAP and attending certain child care institutions, qualify for the payment.

In their announcement , the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) advised that students who have experienced a change in status should contact their school before July 31 to complete a free/reduced-price meal application.

At the end of 2021, the WVDE found that nearly 78 percent of students enrolled in public schools qualified as “needy.”

The funds were made available in part by the American Rescue Plan, and are up from a 2021 approval of more than $97 million.

The WVDE said households can expect to receive the one-time benefit in August. An exact date will be announced at a later time.