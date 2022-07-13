© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government

Flash Floods Wash Away Roads In McDowell County

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Jessica Lilly
Published July 13, 2022 at 5:43 PM EDT
Culvert_McDowell_Flood2.jpeg
WVDOT
/
Flash floods wiped out a culvert in McDowell County on Tuesday evening.

Flash flooding washed out roads in McDowell County Tuesday night. The West Virginia Department of Transportation has been working since then to assess the damage to repair the roads.

Heavy rains washed out road shoulders, a culvert and undermined parts of several roads in the communities of War, Warriormine and Berwind.

The roads are impassable and therefore closed to traffic. Residents can use Berwind Mountain Road as a detour but not until water levels go down.

One resident lost access to their property after flood waters washed away a private bridge.

Engineers are assessing the damage. Those reports will help the WVDOH assess how to replace the culvert and repair the roads as quickly as possible.

Tags

Government McDowell CountyFlash Flooding
Jessica Lilly
Southern W.Va. Bureau Chief, Reporter/Producer, jlilly@wvpublic.org, 304-384-5981, @JessicaYLilly
See stories by Jessica Lilly
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content