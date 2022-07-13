Flash Floods Wash Away Roads In McDowell County

Flash flooding washed out roads in McDowell County Tuesday night. The West Virginia Department of Transportation has been working since then to assess the damage to repair the roads.

Heavy rains washed out road shoulders, a culvert and undermined parts of several roads in the communities of War, Warriormine and Berwind.

The roads are impassable and therefore closed to traffic. Residents can use Berwind Mountain Road as a detour but not until water levels go down.

One resident lost access to their property after flood waters washed away a private bridge.

Engineers are assessing the damage. Those reports will help the WVDOH assess how to replace the culvert and repair the roads as quickly as possible.