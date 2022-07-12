© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Government
Remembering Woody Williams

Woody Williams 'Lie In Honor' Schedule Finalized

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Eric Douglas
Published July 12, 2022 at 10:57 AM EDT
Woody Williams Lie in State - July 2 2022.jpg
Perry Bennett
/
WV Legislative Photography
Hundreds came to pay their respects to Hershel "Woody" Williams as he lay in state at the West Virginia State Capitol on July 2, 2022. He will lie in honor at the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, July 14, 2022.

On Thursday, Hershel “Woody” Williams will lie in honor at the U.S. Capitol. There will also be a wreath laying ceremony at the World War II Memorial on the National Mall.

The ceremonial arrival for Williams' casket will begin at 10:30 a.m. followed by remarks from Congressional leadership and wreath presentations by Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito and the House, Senate, and Executive Branch from 11 a.m. until noon in the rotunda.

You can view the proceedings from the U.S. Capitol Rotunda live online at: https://youtu.be/7-o-fKZbZcw

The public viewing period will last from noon until 3 p.m. West Virginians interested in attending should contact Sen. Joe Manchin’s staff at rsvp@manchin.senate.gov, or call 202-224-3954.

Williams’ remains will depart at 3:30 p.m. from the Capitol. Afterward, there will be a public wreath laying ceremony at the World War II Memorial.

You can view it live online from the World War II Memorial at: https://youtu.be/f6yscn5Kbkw

Government Joe ManchinShelley Moore CapitoHershel “Woody” WilliamsU.S. Capitol
Eric Douglas
News Director, edouglas@wvpublic.org, 304-556-4946, @AppalachiaEric
Eric Douglas
