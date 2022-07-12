Woody Williams 'Lie In Honor' Schedule Finalized

On Thursday, Hershel “Woody” Williams will lie in honor at the U.S. Capitol. There will also be a wreath laying ceremony at the World War II Memorial on the National Mall.

The ceremonial arrival for Williams' casket will begin at 10:30 a.m. followed by remarks from Congressional leadership and wreath presentations by Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito and the House, Senate, and Executive Branch from 11 a.m. until noon in the rotunda.

You can view the proceedings from the U.S. Capitol Rotunda live online at: https://youtu.be/7-o-fKZbZcw

The public viewing period will last from noon until 3 p.m. West Virginians interested in attending should contact Sen. Joe Manchin’s staff at rsvp@manchin.senate.gov, or call 202-224-3954.

Williams’ remains will depart at 3:30 p.m. from the Capitol. Afterward, there will be a public wreath laying ceremony at the World War II Memorial.