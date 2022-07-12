Justice Says Tax Cut Proposal Must Balance Taxpayer Fairness With Economic Impact

In his coronavirus briefing Tuesday, Gov. Jim Justice said he met with House Speaker Roger Hanshaw and state senate members on his proposed 10 percent income tax cut.

“We've had several conversations back and forth with different people from the Senate side and the House side,” Justice said.

The governor expects to have an analysis of the tiering aspect in the proposed tax cut soon. He said the plan will then go to the legislature.

“We're trying to make it fair and equitable,” Justice said. “We've got a lot of people that are struggling and having a tough go of it that really need our help.”

Justice said he wants to be fair to low and middle income residents, but believes the greatest impact of the tax cut will drive “top side” individuals and businesses to West Virginia.

“We don't want to flood the lower side and forget the top side,” Justice said. “The top side are job creators, and we want them to bring their stuff and come to West Virginia.”

Justice continued to stress the urgency in getting this done. He said the outcome will be determined at a still to be scheduled special legislative session.

