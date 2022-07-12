© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government

Grant County Man Arrested In Connection To Jan. 6 Capitol Breach

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Shepherd Snyder
Published July 12, 2022 at 3:10 PM EDT
exhibit 5.png
United States District Court for the District of Columbia
Exhibit 5 of the statement of facts for United States of America v. John Thomas Gordon. Gordon is pictured on the left.

An Eastern Panhandle man connected to the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol was arrested by the FBI last Friday in Martinsburg.

Documents from the United States District Court for the District of Columbia show a complaint was filed against John Thomas Gordon of Grant County along with an arrest warrant.

The charges against him include civil disorder, destruction of government property, entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a capitol building, and an act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds.

The case’s statement of facts said Gordon repeatedly threw an object at the Capitol’s North Door in an attempt to break in, citing video evidence from YouTube and an interview with someone close to him.

The case is currently being prosecuted by the district court and is being investigated by the FBI’s Pittsburgh Field Office.

This is the seventh arrest made in West Virginia attached to the U.S. Capitol breach and the third made in Martinsburg, according to an online database of the cases from the United States Attorney’s Office.

Tags

Government U.S. CapitolJanuary 6FBIArrests
Shepherd Snyder
Eastern Panhandle Reporter, ssnyder@wvpublic.org, 304-433-4288
See stories by Shepherd Snyder
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content