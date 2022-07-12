Grant County Man Arrested In Connection To Jan. 6 Capitol Breach

An Eastern Panhandle man connected to the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol was arrested by the FBI last Friday in Martinsburg.

Documents from the United States District Court for the District of Columbia show a complaint was filed against John Thomas Gordon of Grant County along with an arrest warrant.

The charges against him include civil disorder, destruction of government property, entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a capitol building, and an act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds.

The case’s statement of facts said Gordon repeatedly threw an object at the Capitol’s North Door in an attempt to break in, citing video evidence from YouTube and an interview with someone close to him.

The case is currently being prosecuted by the district court and is being investigated by the FBI’s Pittsburgh Field Office.

This is the seventh arrest made in West Virginia attached to the U.S. Capitol breach and the third made in Martinsburg, according to an online database of the cases from the United States Attorney’s Office.