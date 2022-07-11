Clarksburg Airport Expansion Receives Federal Funds

Clarksburg’s regional airport has received millions of dollars in federal funding to complement an ongoing expansion project.

The North Central West Virginia Airport (CKB) in Harrison County was awarded $15 million from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for the construction of a new terminal building.

The funding comes from the FAA’s Airport Terminal Program and was made possible through the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA).

The federal money will nearly double the funds for an ongoing infrastructure project that began at the airport in June 2021.

The state government has already committed $20 million to create 140 acres of flat property east of the airport’s existing runway.

Along with the passenger terminal, the new land will be used to house auxiliary airport facilities and a 100-acre AeroTech Business Park.