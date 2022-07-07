Weekend Rally Planned By Reproductive Rights Groups

Prominent reproductive rights advocates like the American Civil Liberties Union, Planned Parenthood, West Virginia Free, and the Women’s Health Center of West Virginia are planning a rally for abortion rights this Saturday at the state capitol.

The rally comes two weeks after the same groups organized vigils in cities across West Virginia the night after the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Kaylen Barker from the Women’s Health Center of West Virginia says the intention is to send a message to state legislators.

“People seem to think that West Virginia is a strictly pro life state. And that's just not the case,” Barker said. “Polling has shown clearly that West Virginians support access to abortion, and we just want to make sure that our voices are heard.”

More than 4,000 people have responded to the rally’s Facebook page signifying interest. Barker notes many reasons why interest is high, calling a potential abortion ban in West Virginia an “intersectional issue” that could disproportionately affect some communities.

“Abortion bans impact people of color, people in in rural areas, people that already deal with low incomes,” Barker said. “They're being forced to miss work, pay hundreds of extra dollars for gas, lodging, childcare.”

The event page says the rally is scheduled from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday and will take place on the Kanawha Blvd. steps of the capitol building.