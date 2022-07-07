Grants Aim To Address Violence Against Women

Gov. Jim Justice on Thursday awarded close to $2 million in state grants to dozens of projects across the state meant to combat violence against women.

The grants primarily focus on improving criminal justice responses to domestic violence, sexual assault, and stalking but also include victim service providers in 19 counties across the state. They provide equipment, training, and technical assistance for the establishment or enhancement of these teams.

The West Virginia Coalition Against Domestic Violence received the most money with more than $350,000 across two grants.

The funds are awarded by the U.S. Department of Justice, Office on Violence Against Women, and are administered by the Justice and Community Services Section of the West Virginia Division of Administrative Services.