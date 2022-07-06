Judge Files Injunction Halting Hope Scholarship Program

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Kanawha County Circuit Judge Joanna Tabit listened to arguments for just more than an hour from those in favor and those opposed to the state’s Hope Scholarship program and then made a quick and decisive ruling.

The West Virginia Legislature passed the Hope Scholarship program to provide money for students leaving the public school system. Those students could use the money for a variety of private financial costs. The state has approved more than 3,000 applications this year with students getting about $4,200 dollars each.

Plaintiffs said the so-called “voucher law” violates the state constitution by drawing needed funds from public schools. Those favoring the Hope Scholarship say the funding pays for schooling they feel best helps their children.

Tabit granted a temporary injunction, making the Hope Scholarship program null and void for now. She said the program undermines an already underfunded public school system and said disabled or specialized students can get the help they need in the public schools. She said the legislature violated its constitutional obligation by passing a statute that limits the ability to educate West Virginia public school students.

Tabit also sided with the West Virginia Department of Education’s argument that millions of dollars in Hope Scholarship funds incentivises people to leave the public schools, causing a reduction of students which will decrease funding for school teachers and all support staff.

Attorneys for those in support of the Hope Scholarship say they will appeal the ruling.

