FEMA Denies Federal Help To W.VA. Flood Victims

In his Tuesday coronavirus briefing, Gov. Jim Justice announced that FEMA has ruled that the damage from the May 6, 2022 flooding in Cabell, Putnam and Roane Counties was not enough to qualify for federal assistance.

Justice said the state would appeal the ruling.

“We have 30 days to appeal, '' Justice said. “We're going to do so and we're going to push as hard as we possibly can. But it's a disappointment to tell you the truth.”

In Huntington, more than 200 households were damaged or affected by the floods.

Huntington Mayor Steve Williams said he was disappointed with the FEMA decision.

“I am disappointed that FEMA has denied assistance to our residents who suffered significant damage from the May 6th flood,” Williams said. However, I am appreciative of all of the local, county and state agencies that worked tirelessly in this effort. These strong partnerships are what will be required as we explore long-term mitigation projects to reduce the risk of flooding in our neighborhoods."