© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government

FEMA Denies Federal Help To W.VA. Flood Victims

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Randy Yohe
Published July 5, 2022 at 3:20 PM EDT
Gov. Jim Justice speaks at his virtual press briefing, June 26, 2020
Office of Gov. Jim Justice
Gov. Jim Justice said he will appeal the FEMA ruling denying 3 West Virginia counties federal flood relief.

In his Tuesday coronavirus briefing, Gov. Jim Justice announced that FEMA has ruled that the damage from the May 6, 2022 flooding in Cabell, Putnam and Roane Counties was not enough to qualify for federal assistance.

Justice said the state would appeal the ruling.

“We have 30 days to appeal, '' Justice said. “We're going to do so and we're going to push as hard as we possibly can. But it's a disappointment to tell you the truth.”

In Huntington, more than 200 households were damaged or affected by the floods.

Huntington Mayor Steve Williams said he was disappointed with the FEMA decision.

“I am disappointed that FEMA has denied assistance to our residents who suffered significant damage from the May 6th flood,” Williams said. However, I am appreciative of all of the local, county and state agencies that worked tirelessly in this effort. These strong partnerships are what will be required as we explore long-term mitigation projects to reduce the risk of flooding in our neighborhoods."

Tags

Government Flash FloodingFlood DamageFEMACity of Huntington
Randy Yohe
Government Reporter, ryohe@wvpublic.org, 304-634-8123
See stories by Randy Yohe
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content