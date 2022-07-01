© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Government
Remembering Woody Williams

Williams Asked Manchin To Push For Shelter At Veterans Cemetery

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Curtis Tate
Published July 1, 2022 at 5:24 PM EDT
Woody Williams Gold Star.jpg
Eric Douglas
/
West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Woody Williams standing beside the first Gold Star Families memorial in the country, at the Donel C. Kinnard cemetery in Dunbar, West Virginia. There are more than 100 memorials around the country now.

Woody Williams made a final request to U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin on Sunday.

Williams, the last living Medal of Honor recipient from World War II, died on Wednesday.

But days before, he asked Manchin to move forward with plans to build a shelter at the Kinnard national veterans cemetery in Dunbar.

The shelter would provide a comfortable place for families of veterans buried there to gather.

Williams told Manchin he wanted the shelter to be built. He even provided his own drawing.

“To be left with that kind of instruction on Sunday is amazing," Manchin said. "And he was just as sharp as a tack.”

Williams, who was 98, built more than 100 memorials nationwide to Gold Star Families – those who lost loved ones in service to the country.

Manchin is a member of the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee.

Government Hershel “Woody” WilliamsVeterans AdministrationGold Star Families
Curtis Tate
Energy & Environment Reporter, ctate@wvpublic.org, 202-679-8470, @tatecurtis
