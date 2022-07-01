Williams Asked Manchin To Push For Shelter At Veterans Cemetery

Woody Williams made a final request to U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin on Sunday.

Williams, the last living Medal of Honor recipient from World War II, died on Wednesday.

But days before, he asked Manchin to move forward with plans to build a shelter at the Kinnard national veterans cemetery in Dunbar.

The shelter would provide a comfortable place for families of veterans buried there to gather.

Williams told Manchin he wanted the shelter to be built. He even provided his own drawing.

“To be left with that kind of instruction on Sunday is amazing," Manchin said. "And he was just as sharp as a tack.”

Williams, who was 98, built more than 100 memorials nationwide to Gold Star Families – those who lost loved ones in service to the country.

Manchin is a member of the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee.