Security Breach At W.Va. Regional Bank Puts Customers On High Alert 

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Jessica Lilly
Published July 1, 2022 at 3:13 PM EDT
New Peoples Bank officials are encouraging customers to closely monitor their accounts after a security breach interrupted services last month. Some personal information may have been accessed by an unauthorized person.

In a statement, New Peoples Bank said security protocols were in place when an unauthorized person accessed bank systems on June 9. Bank officials told customers and shareholders that their social security numbers, driver’s license numbers, financial account information, or electronic signature might have been accessed.

The breach interrupted services and computer systems on June 15. It created a backlog in services that has since been processed.

New Peoples Bank has branch locations in southern West Virginia, Virginia and Tennessee.

The bank is providing one year of free credit monitoring along with a call center. More information is available at the New Peoples Bank website.

Jessica Lilly
Southern W.Va. Bureau Chief, Reporter/Producer, jlilly@wvpublic.org, 304-384-5981, @JessicaYLilly
