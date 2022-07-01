Memorial Schedule For Woody Williams Announced

The memorial services scheduled this weekend to honor America’s last World War II Medal of Honor recipient and West Virginia native Hershel “Woody” Williams has been announced.

SATURDAY

8 a.m. Procession

A procession will depart from Beard Mortuary in Huntington at 8 a.m. The procession route will follow Route 60 through Ona and Milton before getting on I-64 at Exit 28.

The procession will remain on I-64 until Exit 99, turning right onto Greenbrier Street, before turning left onto Kanawha Boulevard and entering the State Capitol from the south side of the Complex.

Upon arrival, the casket will be carried into the State Capitol Building and positioned in the Lower Capitol Rotunda.

10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Public Viewing

Williams will lie in state at the Capitol Rotunda for a public viewing.

SUNDAY

Additional Public Viewing 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Public visitation will continue at the Capitol Rotunda.

State Memorial Service 4 p.m. – 5:15 p.m.

A State Memorial Service in Williams’ honor will be held inside the State Culture Center Theater at 4:00 p.m. The service will include several tributes which will be announced closer to the service.

Seating

Public seating inside the State Culture Center Theater will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. There will be very limited seating inside the theater.

Additional overflow seating will be available both inside and outside the Culture Center with video and audio provided.

Parking (for both Saturday and Sunday)

Parking for guests will be provided.

Lots around the Capitol Complex will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. The public employee parking garage off Greenbrier Street and the Laidley Field parking lot will also be open to the public.

Free shuttle services will be offered all day within the service area. Designated handicap parking spaces will also be available at the lot beside the State Culture Center.

Public Entrance (for both Saturday and Sunday)

All attendees must enter the Capitol Building using the public west wing entrance.

Doors will open at 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.

How To Watch

The service will be broadcast on television via the West Virginia Public Broadcasting Channel. Find your station here (Use column labeled “WVPB”).

West Virginians may also watch the event via online livestream .

A burial schedule is undetermined at this time. Burial services will be private for family only.

