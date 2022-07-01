Federal Funds Will Help W.Va. Improve Air Travel

Several airports in West Virginia will receive federal funds meant to improve air travel.

The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded close to $4.5 million for five West Virginia airport projects.

Federal funds are expected to upgrade airports in Wheeling, Clarksburg, Lewisburg, Elkins and Martinsburg.

“Our state will greatly benefit from these grants and I’m looking forward to seeing the difference it will make for our aviation and tourism industries both now and in the future,” said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito in a statement.

More than half of the money will go to an expansion of the North Central Regional Airport in Clarksburg, where the funds will pay for a new paved runway and terminal.

Other upgrades include repairing runways at the Wheeling Ohio County Airport and the Greenbrier Valley Airport, removing trees at the Elkins-Randolph County Airport and installing a new lighting system at the Eastern West Virginia-Shepherd Field Airport.