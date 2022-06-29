© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government
Remembering Woody Williams

Manchin, Capito Pursuing Honor For Woody Williams At U.S. Capitol

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Curtis Tate
Published June 29, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT
Woody Williams Distinguished WVian.jpg
Eric Douglas
/
West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Woody Williams receiving a distinguished West Virginian award from Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin in 2013.

West Virginia’s U.S. senators say they’re trying to arrange for Woody Williams to lie in honor at the U.S. Capitol.

Williams, who died Wednesday at age 98, will receive a state funeral in West Virginia.

Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito say, as the last of nearly 500 Medal of Honor Recipients from the Second World War, Williams should be honored in the nation’s capital.

Very few Americans have been honored in this way. Among them: presidents, Senators, members of Congress, Supreme Court Justices and generals. Rosa Parks and Billy Graham were, too.

But lawmakers would need to change the rules to allow it for Williams. Preliminary plans are for his West Virginia funeral to take place this weekend.

“We’re going to see if that can be expedited," Manchin said, "but we don’t have that to be a done deal yet.”

Manchin is on the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee, while Capito is on the Rules Committee.

Tags

Government Joe ManchinShelley Moore CapitoHershel “Woody” Williams
Curtis Tate
Energy & Environment Reporter, ctate@wvpublic.org, 202-679-8470, @tatecurtis
See stories by Curtis Tate
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content