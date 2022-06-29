© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government

Jefferson Commissioner’s Photo With Extremist Group Sparks Questions

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Shepherd Snyder
Published June 29, 2022 at 3:56 PM EDT
pb2.png
Facebook
This photo originally resurfaced in the Shepherdstown Community Facebook group when it was posted last Sunday.

A Jefferson County commissioner is under scrutiny after a photo of her with members of a white nationalist group circulated on Facebook.

The post includes a photo of Commissioner Tricia Jackson posing with two men wearing clothing with the Proud Boys logo and using the “okay” hand gesture, which was designated as a hate symbol by the Anti-Defamation League in 2019.

The Proud Boys are an alt-right hate group that have been linked to events like the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Jefferson County NAACP President George Rutherford released a statement yesterday requesting that Jackson make it known publicly whether she supports the Proud Boys and their position on white supremacy.

“The mere fact that she’s supposed to be the representative on the county commission, we just want to make sure we’ve got the right personnel and that they represent our well-being,” Rutherford said.

Jackson said in a statement posted on Facebook that she believes the photo is innocent and does not plan to resign from the commission.

tj.png
Commissioner Tricia Jackson on Facebook
A statement released by Commissioner Jackson on her official Facebook page.

Tags

Government Jefferson CountyJefferson County CommissionFacebookNAACP
Shepherd Snyder
Eastern Panhandle Reporter, ssnyder@wvpublic.org, 304-433-4288
See stories by Shepherd Snyder
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content