Government
Remembering Woody Williams

Funeral, Memorial Services Announced For Woody Williams

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Randy Yohe
Published June 29, 2022 at 2:54 PM EDT
woody_williams_-_jan_24__2018_-_medal_of_honor_recipient_visits_the_senate.jpg
Will Price
/
WV Legislative Photography
Woody Williams speaks to the West Virginia Senate on Jan. 24, 2018. The Medal of Honor recipient died on June 29, 2022 at age 98.

World War II Medal of Honor recipient Woody Williams passed away Wednesday morning.

A military and first responder procession took his body from the Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center in Wayne County to Beard Mortuary in Huntington.

Barry Ransbottom with Beard Mortuary released the Williams family’s plans for the memorial and funeral services.

A procession on Saturday, July 2 will leave Beard Mortuary at 8 a.m. and proceed to the State Capitol in Charleston.

Woody Williams will lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, July 3.

The funeral service will begin at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Culture Center in the State Capitol Complex. Burial will be private at the family’s request.

Ransbottom said Williams would visit Beard Mortuary every so often to help plan his own memorial and funeral proceedings.

Randy Yohe
Government Reporter, ryohe@wvpublic.org, 304-634-8123
