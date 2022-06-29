Funeral, Memorial Services Announced For Woody Williams

World War II Medal of Honor recipient Woody Williams passed away Wednesday morning.

A military and first responder procession took his body from the Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center in Wayne County to Beard Mortuary in Huntington.

Barry Ransbottom with Beard Mortuary released the Williams family’s plans for the memorial and funeral services.

A procession on Saturday, July 2 will leave Beard Mortuary at 8 a.m. and proceed to the State Capitol in Charleston.

Woody Williams will lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, July 3.

The funeral service will begin at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Culture Center in the State Capitol Complex. Burial will be private at the family’s request.

Ransbottom said Williams would visit Beard Mortuary every so often to help plan his own memorial and funeral proceedings.