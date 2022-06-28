© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government

Justice Says $50 Million Contract Awarded For Corridor H Project

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Curtis Tate
Published June 28, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT
justice__putnam_co..jpg
Emily Allen
/
West Virginia Public Broadcasting

Gov. Jim Justice says a contract has been awarded for a major project on Corridor H.

The nearly $50 million contract involves grading and drainage work for a three-mile section of the highway in Tucker County.

The project will require moving 8 million cubic yards of dirt. For perspective, that’s about twice the volume of concrete in the Hoover Dam.

When completed, the road will provide a direct link to Northern Virginia and Washington, D.C.

"I’ve said over and over, Corridor H is one of, if not the most important highway that we need to finish in West Virginia," Justice said in a statement Tuesday.

Corridor H is a top priority for state and local leaders. More than 120 miles of the highway is open to traffic, with about 30 miles to go.

It’s part of the 3,000-mile Appalachian Development Highway System, created in 1965 to improve access to the region.

Tags

Government Jim JusticeCorridor H
Curtis Tate
Energy & Environment Reporter, ctate@wvpublic.org, 202-679-8470, @tatecurtis
See stories by Curtis Tate
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content