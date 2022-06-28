Applications Open This Week For School Clothing Vouchers

West Virginia families can submit applications for school clothing allowances beginning July 1.

Parents of foster care children and families with school age children who receive WV WORKS cash assistance will automatically receive the benefits for each school-aged child in the home. Children ages 4-18 who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, are enrolled in school and whose household income is under 130 percent of the federal poverty level will also automatically receive the benefits.

Families who received the school clothing allowance in 2021 and currently have Medicaid coverage should receive a school clothing allowance application by mail in late June.

Department of Health and Human Resources Secretary Bill Crouch said other applicants may receive benefits based on income limits and household size.

“Each eligible child will receive a $200 benefit that may be used towards the purchase of appropriate school clothing or piece goods for families who sew clothing for their children,” Crouch said.

Voucher recipients will receive an electronic benefits transfer (EBT) card in place of the traditional paper voucher. The EBT card will operate like a debit card and can be used at any retailer who accepts EBT cash transactions. Parents or guardians of children in foster care will receive the school clothing allowance benefit as a check.

You can get more information and apply online at www.wvpath.org .

Applications must be received by July 31st, 2022.

