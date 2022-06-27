Search For Suspect Closes Monongalia Park For Four Days

The search in Monongalia County for a suspect connected to a murder entered its sixth day Monday.

The Chestnut Ridge Park & Campground east of Morgantown remained closed Monday as law enforcement searched for Arlo Whiteoak Romano in connection with the death of Matthew Moore in May.

Monongalia County deputies encountered Romano Wednesday night, but he fled on foot to a wooded area that backs onto Coopers Rock State Forest.

On Friday, the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department announced via its Facebook page the closure of the Chestnut Ridge Park after a confirmed sighting of Romano near the entrance to the park’s campground.

Chestnut Ridge Park was closed through the weekend, and on the park’s Facebook page, officials hoped Monday would be the final day of forced closures.