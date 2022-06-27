© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Government

Search For Suspect Closes Monongalia Park For Four Days

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Chris Schulz
Published June 27, 2022 at 4:53 PM EDT
Police_Lights.jpg
Edward Kimmel
/
Flickr

The search in Monongalia County for a suspect connected to a murder entered its sixth day Monday.

The Chestnut Ridge Park & Campground east of Morgantown remained closed Monday as law enforcement searched for Arlo Whiteoak Romano in connection with the death of Matthew Moore in May.

Monongalia County deputies encountered Romano Wednesday night, but he fled on foot to a wooded area that backs onto Coopers Rock State Forest.

On Friday, the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department announced via its Facebook page the closure of the Chestnut Ridge Park after a confirmed sighting of Romano near the entrance to the park’s campground.

Chestnut Ridge Park was closed through the weekend, and on the park’s Facebook page, officials hoped Monday would be the final day of forced closures.

Chris Schulz
North Central/Morgantown Reporter, cschulz@wvpublic.org, 304-284-1497, @SchulzReports
