Government

No Flight Data From Helicopter That Crashed In Logan County

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Curtis Tate
Published June 24, 2022 at 2:47 PM EDT
Bell UH1 helicopter airshow
JanHelge - stock.adobe.com
/
336210267
A UH1 helicopter like this one crashed in Logan County Wednesday.

The Vietnam-era Huey helicopter that crashed on Wednesday in Logan County, killing all six people aboard, did not have a cockpit voice recorder or flight data recorder.

Though federal law does not require such devices, they could have helped investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board determine why the helicopter crashed.

According to a preliminary report from the NTSB, the Bell UH-1 crashed a few minutes after taking off from the Logan County Airport just before 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Much of the wreckage was destroyed in a fire. The pilot, three passengers and two relatives of the pilot were killed.

The flight was part of an annual event called the Huey Reunion. Helicopter rides were organized by MARPAT Aviation.

The helicopter was removed from the crash site on Friday and transported to a secure location so NTSB investigators can examine it further.

Curtis Tate
Energy & Environment Reporter, ctate@wvpublic.org, 202-679-8470, @tatecurtis
