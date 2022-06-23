VA To Create 15 Sites Statewide For Veterans To Access Services

The Department of Veterans Affairs is set to create 15 Virtual Access Sites statewide alongside the State of West Virginia’s Department of Veterans’ Assistance.

These sites would help veterans with limited Internet connectivity meet virtually with staff from the VA’s Huntington Regional Office.

Office director Linda Parker says these sites would allow veterans to easily access and ask questions about services like counseling, employment readiness programs, and other benefits the office provides.

“Many veterans in our rural parts of the state may have difficulty with Internet services at their homes, may not have the equipment, may not have the access, may not be comfortable with using the technology,” Parker said. “Being able to go to a field office, they don't need to worry about those things.”

Parker also notes travel as a concern. Nearly three-quarters of West Virginia veterans live in rural areas, making access difficult.

“Many veterans either can't, because of their disabilities or other circumstances, travel. The distance from the far side of the state to the regional office is upwards of five hours,” Parker said.

Two sites have been set up in Charleston and Logan County, with offices in Wheeling and Lewisburg set to open next month.

Offices planned to be opened in the future include those in:

Morgantown

Clarksburg

Elkins

Moorefield

Martinsburg

Parkersburg

Spencer

Summersville

Beckley

Princeton

Huntington

The VA plans to have all 15 sites open by the end of the year.