NTSB, FAA Investigating Fatal Helicopter Crash In Logan County

Six people are dead in southern West Virginia after a helicopter crash on Wednesday.

A Vietnam-era Huey helicopter crashed on a rural highway in Logan County West Virginia around 5 p.m. local time on Wednesday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Local authorities say the bell UH-1 helicopter was taking passengers on a tourist ride when it crashed and caught fire on Blair Mountain Highway.

A woman who lives in the area told local TV stations she saw the chopper go down and tried to see if there was anything she could do to help. But she said the fire was so hot that she couldn’t get close enough.

In a statement, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin said, “our entire state feels this loss.”

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.