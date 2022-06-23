© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Government

Law Enforcement Search For Suspect In Monongalia County

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Chris Schulz
Published June 23, 2022 at 4:32 PM EDT
Police_Lights.jpg
Edward Kimmel
/
Flickr

Law enforcement in Monongalia County are searching for a murder suspect who fled on foot Wednesday night.

A warrant for 1st Degree Murder and Felony Conspiracy has been issued for Arlo Whiteoak Romano in connection to the death of Matthew Moore in May.

In a press release, the Monongalia County Sheriff said deputies encountered Romano Wednesday night, but he fled on foot to a wooded area that backs onto Coopers Rock State Forest.

Law enforcement from multiple jurisdictions searched the area overnight for several hours and the search is continuing.

Romano is a white male, 5 feet 10 inches, and approximately 175 pounds, last seen wearing a T-shirt, shorts and has numerous tattoos on his arms.

He is believed to be on foot at this time and residents are urged to use caution if they come into contact or see Romano or anybody resembling him. Residents are asked to call 911 immediately.

The search for Romano follows the arrest of another suspect in Moore’s killing, Cleotis Cortez-Paul Epps, on Wednesday.

Romano3.jpg
West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Images of Romano shared by the Monogalia County Sheriff's Department.

Chris Schulz
North Central/Morgantown Reporter, cschulz@wvpublic.org, 304-284-1497, @SchulzReports
