Government

Application Period Open For W.Va. Judicial Vacancies

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Associated Press
Published June 23, 2022 at 12:07 PM EDT
Gavel leaning against a row of law books
Heliopix
/
Adobe Stock

The West Virginia Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission is taking applications for two Family Court vacancies.

The Second Family Court Circuit serves Marshall, Tyler and Wetzel counties. The Ninth Family Court Circuit serves Logan County.

The deadline for completed applications and letters of recommendation is July 13. They should be submitted by email to JVAC@wv.gov or by mail to the commission, c/o Office of the General Counsel to the Governor, Office of the Governor, State Capitol, 1900 Kanawha Blvd. E, Charleston, WV 25305. More information is available by calling (304) 558-2000.

The application forms are available online for the Ninth Circuit and the Second Circuit.

Interviews will be held July 27 in Charleston.

Government Judicial ElectionsMarshall CountyTyler CountyWetzel CountyLogan County
