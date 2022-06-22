State Proposes Increasing Medicaid Ambulance Reimbursement Rates To Balance Fuel Costs

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) wants to increase the reimbursement rates to ambulance service providers by 10 percent. This would match prevailing fees identified by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services geographic costs index.

“This is important for West Virginia’s Medicaid Program to ensure continued access to essential health care services,” said Cindy Beane, commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Medical Services.

The fuel cost for Cabell County EMS increased more than $100,000 this past year alone.

“We're struggling with the fuel costs and everything; that's going to be greatly appreciated,” said Cabell County EMS Director Gordon Merry.

According to the West Virginia Bureau for Medical Services, the rate increase is anticipated to go into effect on July 1.