W.Va. Grant Hunter To Work Out Of Washington D.C.

West Virginia will soon have a grant seeking specialist working exclusively out of Washington, D.C.

Gov. Jim Justice announced during his Monday COVID-19 briefing he will soon add a staff member who will do nothing but scour Washington, D.C., for any grant money or other funding available.

The governor said his staff has gone through the interview process, traveled to Washington, and hired the right person for the job.

He said this hire should have been made a long time ago.

“There are 381 possible grants that West Virginians could tag on to,” Justice said. “If you have somebody that's really qualified, on point and they're digging all the time, there's so much stuff that's available out there. That person should, in multiple ways, pay for their salary.”

Justice said the last time West Virginia had a similar full-time employee in the nation’s capital was during the Bob Wise administration.

He said he will announce who his new D.C. staff member is – in the near future.