Government

Gun Safety Compromise Could Be Finished This Week, Manchin Says

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Curtis Tate
Published June 13, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT
Manchin
U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin part of gun safety compromise in U.S. Senate.

U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin says lawmakers have reached an agreement on gun safety. It follows last month’s deadly shooting at an elementary school in Texas.

Manchin says at least 10 Republicans have agreed to the deal. That clears a path for it to advance in the Senate as long as all 50 Democrats support it.

“We’re not finished with this right now,” he said. “There will be a lot of input from a lot of different people, but I think we’re going to get something done. Hopefully, maybe as early as this week.”

The proposal is less ambitious than a bill the House of Representatives passed mostly along party lines. It doesn’t include stronger background checks, age limits or a ban on assault-style weapons.

It provides incentives to states to prevent people from getting guns who shouldn’t have them, but doesn’t require it. It also provides more mental health resources to schools and communities.

One Republican who so far has not signed on: West Virginia’s other senator, Shelley Moore Capito.

Manchin and Pennsylvania Republican Pat Toomey forged a compromise bill on background checks after the Sandy Hook Elementary shooting in Connecticut almost a decade ago.

The Manchin-Toomey compromise failed to attract enough votes in both parties to overcome a Senate filibuster. Toomey, who’s retiring at the end of the year, supports the current effort.

