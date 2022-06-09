© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Government

Putnam Lawmaker Resigns From W.Va. House Of Delegates

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Randy Yohe
Published June 9, 2022 at 4:14 PM EDT
Joe Jeffries at desk.jpg
Perry Bennett
/
WV Legislative Photography

Del. Joe Jeffries, R-Putnam, posted a letter of resignation on his official state account.

In the letter addressed to House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, Jefferies said he submitted more than 300 resumes and applications to find private work in West Virginia willing to accommodate his public schedule. His job search found no in-state employment, so he took a job in Florida.

His resignation was effective June 1.

Jefferies, who did not run for re-election in 2021, was criticized in July of that year for posting a video on the social media site TikTok with him engaged in sexually explicit commentary.

The incident added to a pattern of controversy for Jeffries, such as wearing a mesh mask at the statehouse, seemingly to mock Gov. Jim Justice’s pandemic safety protocols and offering apparent explicit comments to a group of senators.

Following the video post, Jeffries was removed from a House committee leadership position. Hanshaw called him an embarrassment to the entire state.

Justice said then that Jeffries should be kicked out of the House or give a public apology for intolerable behavior.

The state Republican party will now submit replacement names to Justice, who will make the House vacancy appointment.

Randy Yohe
Government Reporter, ryohe@wvpublic.org, 304-634-8123
