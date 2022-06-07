Water Infrastructure Front And Center For Eastern Panhandle Tour

Water and wastewater infrastructure in Berkeley County was the subject of a tour Sen. Shelley Moore Capito and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael Regan took Monday.

Capito is the Ranking Member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee. She and Regan toured the South Berkeley Water Plant to learn more about the area’s water infrastructure needs.

“I greatly appreciate administrator Regan taking me up on my offer to visit West Virginia so he can see firsthand the water infrastructure challenges in our state,” Capito said. “I’m encouraged by the feedback we received from local officials about the impact of the bipartisan infrastructure law and how the Eastern Panhandle and all of West Virginia stands to benefit from this historic investment. These infrastructure investments are critical to public health, environmental health, and economic development.”

Reliable water and wastewater treatment were top-of-mind for Regan, as well as exposure to forever chemicals, known as PFAS.

“Delivering clean, safe water for all is a top priority at EPA. That’s why I’m honored to partner with leaders like Senator Capito to invest in reliable water infrastructure and protect communities from PFAS exposure in West Virginia and across the nation,” Regan said. “Thanks to Senator Capito, and bipartisan members of Congress, we passed the bipartisan infrastructure law, investing billions in this important work. This historic investment will also create nearly 1,300 good-paying jobs in West Virginia and boost economic growth in the process.”

Sens. Capito and Joe Manchin, along with Rep. David McKinley, voted for the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, commonly referred to as the bipartisan infrastructure law.