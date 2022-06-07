© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Government

USDA Funds Water Infrastructure In Milton And Tyler County

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By David Adkins
Published June 7, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT
Tap water running from the sink.
iStockphoto

Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced that the U.S. Department of Agriculture is providing the City of Milton and Tyler County with $4,370,000 through the Rural Development Water and Wastewater Disposal Grant and Loan Program.

Milton will receive a $2,552,000 grant and a $1,000,000 loan to address inflow issues with its wastewater collection system. The funding will assist in extending the Milton sewer collection system along U.S. Route 60 and add a lift station to the Salt Rock Public Service District.

Tyler County will receive a $500,000 grant and a $318,000 loan to expand water distribution from Boreman Elementary to Centerville and Alma, expanding drinking water and fire protection to more residents. The funding will assist the construction of a new storage tank to prevent water shortages during dry periods. Funding will also go toward a new booster station for the water system.

“It’s not a want for water, it's a need,” the Tyler County Public Service District general manager and chief water operator, Tina Lancaster, said. “The residents; most of them haul water daily.”

David Adkins
Part-time Huntington Reporter, dadkins@wvpublic.org
See stories by David Adkins
