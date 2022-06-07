© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government

West Virginia Receives $136 Million To Expand Broadband

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Curtis Tate
Published June 7, 2022 at 11:32 AM EDT
Joe Biden
Manuel Balce Ceneta
/
AP
President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, on May 10, 2022. The Biden administration is taking first steps to release $45 billion to ensure that every American has access to high-speed internet by roughly 2028, inviting governors and other leaders on Friday to start the application process.

West Virginia is one of the first four states to receive money to expand broadband access under the American Rescue Plan.

West Virginia will receive $136 million to bring high-speed internet to 20,000 rural customers, the White House announced Tuesday.

Along with Virginia, Louisiana and New Hampshire, West Virginia is among the first to be approved for COVID recovery funds for broadband.

The program defines high-speed internet as 100 megabits per second or more for uploads and downloads. In West Virginia, the federal dollars will support last-mile extension of broadband to households with the slowest internet speeds.

Still, the amount awarded to the state will only cover about 10 percent of the locations that need a faster connection. That’s where the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act comes in.

West Virginia is set to receive $600 million from the bipartisan law to expand broadband.

Tags

Government Broadband ExpansionFederal FundingJoe Biden
Curtis Tate
Energy & Environment Reporter, ctate@wvpublic.org, 202-679-8470, @tatecurtis
See stories by Curtis Tate
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content