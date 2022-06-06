Justice Considering Gas Tax Holiday

Gov. Jim Justice is reconsidering a gas tax holiday to help relieve West Virginia drivers from pain at the pump.

During his Monday COVID-19 briefing, Justice said he would announce this week the possibility of calling a special legislative session to coincide with next week’s House and Senate interim committee meetings.

Justice also said he’s considering proposing a one month gas tax holiday to help West Virginia families with summer travel.

“Thinking about going on vacations and things like that, if there's a way to help a little bit for maybe one month and take a one month holiday, I don't think it would be detrimental to us,” Justice said.

A joint Democrat legislative caucus proposed a month long gas tax more than two months ago. At that time, the governor worried about depleting tax monies for state road projects. Now, he says state surplus funds will help offer some gas pump relief.

“I think we will be able to give a little back,” Justice said. “Without it really hurting the bottom line because we want to continue to repair our roads.“

Suspending the state gas tax could save most drivers 35.7 cents a gallon.

The governor also said he may announce on Wednesday how hundreds of millions of dollars in American Rescue Plan and state surplus funds will be allocated.