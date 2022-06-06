Gov. Justice Requests Disaster Declaration Due To Flooding

Gov. Jim Justice has asked President Joe Biden and the Federal Emergency Management Agency approve a disaster declaration for West Virginia because of flooding from last month.

According to a news release, Justice declared a state of emergency for Cabell, Putnam, and Roane counties related to the flooding.

“As with all disasters, I directed our state agencies to use every tool and partnership to respond to immediate needs and document damages that our citizens and communities are experiencing,” Justice said in a statement on Friday. “I am absolutely focused on bringing West Virginians the disaster relief needed to help get things back to normal.”

In May 6, West Virginia experienced large-scale flooding throughout the state. Some of the flooding in Huntington included rapidly moving floodwaters several feet deep covered cars along one neighborhood.

The governor’s request for a disaster declaration includes individual assistance with the possibility of receiving Hazard Mitigation Assistance and Small Business Administration Disaster Loans. The May 6 flooding event did not meet FEMA’s threshold to request public assistance.