Gov. Justice Requests Disaster Declaration Due To Flooding

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Associated Press
Published June 6, 2022 at 11:15 AM EDT
Jim Justice - 110620.jpg
Steven Rotsch
/
W.Va. Governor's Office

Gov. Jim Justice has asked President Joe Biden and the Federal Emergency Management Agency approve a disaster declaration for West Virginia because of flooding from last month.

According to a news release, Justice declared a state of emergency for Cabell, Putnam, and Roane counties related to the flooding.

“As with all disasters, I directed our state agencies to use every tool and partnership to respond to immediate needs and document damages that our citizens and communities are experiencing,” Justice said in a statement on Friday. “I am absolutely focused on bringing West Virginians the disaster relief needed to help get things back to normal.”

In May 6, West Virginia experienced large-scale flooding throughout the state. Some of the flooding in Huntington included rapidly moving floodwaters several feet deep covered cars along one neighborhood.

The governor’s request for a disaster declaration includes individual assistance with the possibility of receiving Hazard Mitigation Assistance and Small Business Administration Disaster Loans. The May 6 flooding event did not meet FEMA’s threshold to request public assistance.

