Government

Nicholas County Deputy Killed In Line Of Duty Shooting

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Eric Douglas
Published June 4, 2022 at 10:35 AM EDT
Crime Tape
Einstein2
/
Wikimedia Commons
A Nicholas County Deputy was killed in the line of duty Friday evening.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

A Nicholas County Sheriff’s Deputy was killed and another injured in an officer involved shooting Friday evening in Birch River. One suspect was killed, according to the West Virginia State Police, and a second was wounded.

At 7:43 p.m., deputies responded to an active shooter call according to a post on the Wilderness Fire Departments web page. The two deputies initially went to the Birch River home to serve a warrant when two suspects inside opened fire, according to media reports.

Brent Tyler Kelly, 28, has been charged with first-degree murder and is currently in Central Regional Jail under no bond. The name of the shooter who died has not been released.

The names of the deputies have not been officially released.

Gov. Jim Justice released a statement about the shooting.

“Cathy and I ask all West Virginians to keep Nicholas County in your prayers right now,” he said. “Tragically, a Nicholas County Deputy was shot and killed when responding to an incident earlier tonight. Another deputy is in critical condition. Both deputies were airlifted to the hospital.”

