DHHR Organizational Structure To Be Reviewed By Consulting Firm

The structure of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is being reviewed to identify potential inefficiencies within the organization.

The DHHR oversees multiple government health agencies, including the Bureau for Behavioral Health, Bureau for Child Support Enforcement, Bureau for Children and Families, Bureau for Medical Services, Bureau for Public Health, Office of Inspector General, and the West Virginia Children’s Health Insurance Program.

A contract was awarded to the McChrystal Group to direct the review process and develop a new organizational and financial plan for the department going forward. The McChrystal Group is a management consulting firm based in Alexandria, Virginia.

The assessment comes after Gov. Jim Justice vetoed House Bill 4020 last March. The bill would have split the department into two distinct agencies. A Request For Proposal was then posted by the West Virginia Purchasing Division in April.

In a press release, the DHHR estimated the assessment and upcoming plan development will cost over $1 million.