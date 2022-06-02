W.Va. AmeriCorps Sites To Receive Federal Funding

Nearly $5 million is set to go towards AmeriCorps programs across the state.

AmeriCorps is a government agency that matches volunteers with nonprofits across the country. The funding is set to support over 600 volunteers and comes from competitive grants, which were awarded by AmeriCorps based on the quality of these programs.

Hawley Carlson, executive director of Volunteer West Virginia, says this type of funding is important for types of volunteer work like national park restoration, opioid use prevention and literacy education programs.

“Without this funding from AmeriCorps, and without the support of our senators really getting behind it, we wouldn't be seeing this amount of funding coming into West Virginia,” Carlson said.

Programs to receive funding include Energy Express AmeriCorps in Morgantown, High Rocks Educational Corporation in Hillsboro, LifeBridge AmeriCorps Drug Prevention in Charleston, Appalachian Forest Heritage Area in Elkins, and Grow Ohio Valley in Wheeling.

The funding also comes after the West Virginia Legislature passed Senate Bill 228 during the 2022 regular session, granting students tuition waivers in exchange for serving as a national service volunteer in the state.

More funding is expected to be announced within the coming days for an additional six programs through federal grant money guaranteed to the state.