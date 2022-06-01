© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government

Jury Selection To Begin For Man Accused Of Killing Officer Cassie Johnson

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Associated Press
Published June 1, 2022 at 11:58 AM EDT
Cassie Johnson Memorial
Eric Douglas
/
West Virginia Public Broadcasting
FILE - Residents set up a memorial for late officer Cassie Johnson, who was shot while responding to a parking complaint in Charleston on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. Jury selection for the man accused of killing her begins Thursday, June 2, 2022.

A West Virginia judge has ruled that jury selection will begin this week for a man accused of killing a Charleston police officer.

Kanawha Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Bailey said during a pretrial hearing on Tuesday that jury selection for Joshua Phillips will begin Thursday, ahead of the trial scheduled to begin Monday, the Charleston Gazette-Mail reported.

The judge declined to rule on a motion from defense attorneys to move the trial out of Kanawha County.

“I believe the appropriate thing to do is to continue to hold the motion in abeyance to consider, as I had indicated previously, whether or not a jury could be properly selected in this case with a greater number of persons available only for this trial,” Bailey said.

Phillips is charged with fatally shooting Officer Cassie Johnson, 28, in 2020 when she responded to a parking lot complaint.

Tags

Government Officer Cassie JohnsonCharlestonJuryKanawha County Circuit CourtThe Charleston Gazette-Mail
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content