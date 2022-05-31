© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Government

A Week After Uvalde, Manchin Says Congress Will Act On Gun Safety

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Curtis Tate
Published May 31, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT
Manchin_AARP.jpg
Curtis Tate
/
WVPB
U.S. Senator Joe Manchin met with AARP representatives in Charleston to discuss efforts in Congress to lower the price of prescription drugs for seniors.

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin is part of a group working toward a compromise on gun safety.

After 20 children were killed at a Connecticut elementary school nearly a decade ago, Manchin forged a compromise bill to strengthen background checks for gun purchases.

That bill, called Manchin-Toomey, did not get enough votes to break a filibuster in the Senate.

Now, a week after 19 children and two teachers were killed at a Texas elementary school, Manchin says lawmakers will succeed this time.

“I think something will happen," he said. "We’ve been meeting today, tomorrow. Zooms back and forth, trying to get language we think can pass.”

Manchin says the latest effort has three components: Raising the age for purchase of an automatic weapon from 18 to 21, stronger background checks and red flags for domestic abusers.

Tags

Government Joe Manchin
