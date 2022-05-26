© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government

Justice Cancels COVID-19 Briefing, Receiving Treatment For Possible Lyme Disease

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Randy Yohe
Published May 26, 2022 at 9:34 AM EDT
Governor Jim Justice speaks at his virtual press briefing, June 26, 2020
Office of Gov. Jim Justice
Governor Jim Justice is being treated for possible Lyme Disease.

In a statement, Gov. Jim Justice announced Wednesday evening he began feeling sick after events on Monday in Wheeling and Blacksville.

“I immediately got tested for COVID-19 and was negative, but I am still having symptoms and nowhere near 100 percent,” Justice said. “As of now, I am being treated for possible Lyme disease.”

The governor postponed his regular COVID-19 briefing for the week and said he will hold one as soon as possible after the Memorial Day holiday.

Justice tested positive for coronavirus in January. He recovered from moderate symptoms after receiving monoclonal antibody treatment .

Tags

Government Gov. Jim JusticeLyme DiseaseMemorial Day
Randy Yohe
Government Reporter, ryohe@wvpublic.org, 304-634-8123
See stories by Randy Yohe
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content