Justice Cancels COVID-19 Briefing, Receiving Treatment For Possible Lyme Disease

In a statement, Gov. Jim Justice announced Wednesday evening he began feeling sick after events on Monday in Wheeling and Blacksville.

“I immediately got tested for COVID-19 and was negative, but I am still having symptoms and nowhere near 100 percent,” Justice said. “As of now, I am being treated for possible Lyme disease.”

The governor postponed his regular COVID-19 briefing for the week and said he will hold one as soon as possible after the Memorial Day holiday.

Justice tested positive for coronavirus in January. He recovered from moderate symptoms after receiving monoclonal antibody treatment .