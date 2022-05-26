© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Government

Capito Says She's Open To Ideas To Prevent More Gun Massacres

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Curtis Tate
Published May 26, 2022 at 3:06 PM EDT
CapitoAP.jpg
J. Scott Applewhite
/
AP Photo

U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito says she’s keeping an open mind on legislation that could help curb mass shootings.

In the wake of the massacre at an elementary school in Texas this week, lawmakers on Capitol Hill are discussing but not committing to a response.

Capito, who has an A rating from the National Rifle Association, says she’s been talking with her Senate colleagues, including Democrat Joe Manchin.

In 2013, following another massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary in Connecticut, Manchin and Pennsylvania Republican Pat Toomey forged a compromise bill. It was ultimately defeated.

“I don’t think that’s even a starting point, quite frankly," Capito said. "I think that’s just one of the ideas out there.”

Capito was in the House of Representatives when the Manchin-Toomey bill failed in the Senate.

Curtis Tate
Energy & Environment Reporter, ctate@wvpublic.org, 202-679-8470, @tatecurtis
