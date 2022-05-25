Veterans Ask Questions About Potential VA Health System Changes

A group of West Virginia veterans came together to discuss their concerns about proposed changes to the VA health system.

Sen. Joe Manchin organized the listening session and included Sen. Shelly Moore Capito and Ted Diaz, the cabinet secretary for the West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance as well.

In March, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs released recommendations from the Asset and Infrastructure Review (AIR) Commission. Those recommendations included downsizing three of the four VA hospitals in West Virginia. That would force veterans to travel longer distances or send them to private hospitals for care.

In response to a question from Todd Morris from Montgomery, Diaz said the private sector isn’t ready.

“The West Virginia health care system is not ready to have 72,000 veterans that are receiving VA health care in the state right now,” he said.

Manchin said he thought the VA’s recommendations were “deeply flawed.”

“The VA’s recommendations to the AIR Commission are skewed against rural states like West Virginia, which would see a reduction in services at three of our four VAMCs, forcing our brave veterans to travel farther for the same care they’ve received close to home for years,” Manchin said. “I will continue fighting tooth and nail to prevent the loss of a single VA service or facility in West Virginia, which is why I reintroduced the bipartisan Elimination of the VA Asset and Infrastructure Review (AIR) Commission Act yesterday to dissolve the commission and ensure our Veterans continue to receive the care they earned and deserve.”

Diaz said he received a briefing about the AIR recommendations when they were released.

“At that time, I recognized the recommendations for what they were, a reduction in services, a reduction in access to healthcare, a reduction in access to Mental Healthcare for our Veteran population in West Virginia,” he said. “Since then, I have been working closely with the governor’s office, our state legislature, Senators Manchin and Capito, and our congressional delegation to bring awareness throughout the state, making sure our veterans are aware of the impact these recommendations will have should they come to fruition. We are united in saying that the AIR Commission must be eliminated now.”

Under the current timeline, after public hearings, the VA will submit final recommendations to President Joe Biden by January 31, 2023.

Background on the AIR Commission: